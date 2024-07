Hyderabad: Cyberabad SOT arrests security guard, seizes 1 kg ganja

According to police officials, the guard was procuring ganja from some people and selling it to the factory workers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 10:27 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team caught a security guard and seized a kg of marijuana from him on Monday night. Based on a tip off, the SOT team caught Neeraj Kumar, at R C Puram.

The security guard was procuring the ganja from some people and selling it to the factory workers, said the police. A case was registered.