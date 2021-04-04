Hyderabad cybercrime police nab three for cheating woman

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: Three cyber fraudsters from Madhya Pradesh who cheated a city woman on the pretext of online trading were arrested by the Hyderabad cybercrime police on Sunday. The police seized three mobile phones, debit and credit cards from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Tarun Prajapathi (24), Bablu Chouhan (26) and Sandeep Bansode (27), all natives of Madhya Pradesh.

KVM Prasad, ACP Cybercrimes, said the victim last year received notification through a Facebook account in the name of, Sakshi Mehta, who claimed to be a consultant in trading business with Central Trade Research company located at Vasant Kunj in New Delhi.

“Believing the caller, the victim provided bank accounts details and transferred Rs 5 lakh for online trading. Afterwards Sakshi told the complainant that she got Rs 88 lakh profit but she needed to pay an equivalent amount to the company which will be returned later,” said the official.

The victim transferred around Rs 1.20 crore into the accounts provided by Sakshi and later realised she was duped. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and tracked down and arrested the three persons.

The ACP said that the trio had opened accounts in various banks in Madhya Pradesh to facilitate transfer of money after conning gullible persons. The police appealed to the public not to believe any notifications or calls assuring online trading.

