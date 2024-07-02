Former minister Jogu Ramanna fumes at Telangana government

He said that the government was wasting time without implementing the promises made at the time of polls.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 06:36 PM

Former minister Jogu Ramanna address newsmen in Adilabad on Monday.

Adilabad: Former minister and BRS district president Jogu Ramanna asserted that the people were deeply dissatisfied during the six months of Congress-led government’s rule. He said that the government was wasting time without implementing the promises made at the time of polls.

Addressing pressmen in the party office here on Tuesday, Ramanna slammed the Congress government’s stance. He said the government was not implementing any guarantee except free travel for women in TSRTC buses. He stated that the parties that came to power in the neighboring state were implementing all the promises within days, but in Telangana, the Congress rule has completely lost its track.

The BRS district president recalled Chief Minister Revanth Reddy‘s statements that he would give six guarantees in 100 days, but the Congress miserably failed to implement even the schemes introduced by the previous BRS government. He said that the poor people were suffering due to lack of pensions on time and the farmers were angry because of the lack of input support under Rythu Bharosa.

He said that due process was not yet formulated in the matter of Rythu Bharosa and crop loan waiver, and the delay in the name of surveys after the completion of crop cultivation were proof of inefficient governance. Revanth Reddy said that two lakh jobs would be filled in a year. Still not even a single job notification was announced so far, he pointed out.

He further refuted the accusations that during the BRS regime, the farmers had given away the uncultivable lands. If the same was true, he challenged them to be ready for field visits. He expressed displeasure over comments of minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. He said that the Chief Minister was confined to tours to Delhi only.

The former forest minister reminded that protected water was continuously provided to every household under Mission Bhagiratha scheme, while uninterrupted electricity was continuously supplied during the previous government’s tenure. He questioned why the people were suffering due to lack of water and outages in supply of power. He made it clear that he would continue to question the government’s failures.