Hyderabad: Cypher Hours’ 11th edition to be hosted on May 25 and 26

The event is organised by Jathi Ratnalu fame Faria Abdullah, renowned dancer Harsha Maheshwari and Raj Jangam.

Hyderabad: Bringing back the city’s biggest dance festival, Cypher Hours’ 11th edition is set to be hosted on May 25 and 26.

On the day one, three different dance category competitions will be held where one of them is a dance battle on live music. The other two are Breaking and an All Style category. In all these competitions, whoever wins the most rounds will take home the title.

The competitions will be held from 10 am to 10 pm. Apart from the competitions, an after party with the fame of MTV Hustle is organized.

Competitions for the second day are a Duo Battle and Rap Showcase Battle. Along with them, crews from all over the country perform some breathtaking performances. Accompanying them we will also have seven local performances as well.

In this year’s edition, the organizers are expecting over 75 artists participating in the event. One can also see various stalls, workshops and other activities at the venue.

