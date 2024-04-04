TSDCA nabs quacks prescribing expensive antibiotics to patients

During the course of the raids, the TSDCA seized substantial stocks of antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, anti-diabetics, anti-hypertensive etc. worth Rs 47, 000.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 April 2024, 05:44 PM

Hyderabad: Continuing its crackdown on unqualified medical practitioners, the drug inspectors of Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) raided premises of two quacks, one in Dammannapet, Warangal and another in Adilabad, who were treating patients and prescribing expensive antibiotics.

The quacks Abbidi Subash Reddy, Dammannapet village, Wardhannapet mandal, Warangal and Shaik Fareed from KRK Colony, Adilabad, without medical qualification were prescribing medicines and had stocked 31 and 21 varieties of different medicines respectively. During the course of the raids, the TSDCA seized substantial stocks of antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, anti-diabetics, anti-hypertensive etc. worth Rs 47, 000.

Also Read TSDCA raids unauthorized drug manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

The TSDCA has warned wholesalers/dealers who supply medicines to such unqualified persons/unlicensed entities, who are stocking and selling drugs without a drug license that they are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and stringent action shall be taken against them.

“Wholesalers/Dealers should mandatorily ensure that the recipient entities hold a valid drug license before supplying medicines to them. The DCA, Telangana, issues drug licenses for the stocking and selling of medicines in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and stocking drugs to sell is punishable,” DG, DCA, Kamalasan Reddy said.

Drug seizures for misleading advertisements

Meanwhile, the TSDCA during raids on Wednesday and Thursday at a medical shop in Palvancha, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, detected a Homeopathic medicine ‘FEVO GO Syrup,’ manufactured by LDD Bioscience Pvt. Ltd., IMT Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana, circulating in the market with misleading claim on its label that it treats ‘all types of fever and typhoid’, which is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.