Hyderabad designer Arvind Ampula launches latest collection ‘Varenyam’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:56 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Hyderabad: Aesthetics, arts and creating things have caught the attention of Arvind Ampula, a young fashion talent who hails from Hyderabad. This led him to pursue fashion studies from NIFT Hyderabad, marking the beginning of a promising journey towards excellence in creating a niche of his own.

Arvind’s line of clothing imbues an interesting blend of tradition with the present-day sensibilities, and reflects that essence in contemporary fashion. The label celebrates the fine art of creating classy, unique and timeless fashion outfits by balancing and innovating the traditional elegance of the Indian wear in terms of silhouette, design, colour combinations and styling. His collections also depict finely embellished intricate hand embroidery on naturally dyed and hand woven textiles.

Varenyam, his latest line, centres around progressive Indian wear featuring outfits with a contemporary and fresh take on tradition such as flowy anarkalis with caped backs and corsets, clouded silk dresses with knots flowing through seams. The fluidity and the timelessness of the glistening and pure Himalayan River serve as an inspiration for their silhouettes.

Intricate embroidered embellishments with tinges of gold and silver accents is inspired by the rich flora and fauna with exquisite and rich shades of grass grazed green, unclouded blue, fruity berry red and peach that dominate the festive palette are drawn from the harlequin orchards of Himalaya.

The nonchalance of the Madagascar tribes and the mystique of the Himalayan orchards play a pivotal in the inspiration of the collection that bustles with feminine bow tops paired with drop crotch dhotis donned with a patchwork cape with a riot of rich colours. Plush silks peppered with gold thread work details and splash of sequins reflecting the purity of moist dews, gives tradition an unconventional upgrade.

Miss Diva 2022 Pragnya Ayyagari walked for the designer at Taramati Baradari in Hyderabad for the recent ‘Varenyam’ fashion show.

Check out his cool collection below: