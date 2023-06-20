Telangana welcomes southwest monsoon, southern districts experience moderate rainfall on Tuesday

India Meteorological Department–Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the next five days as thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected at few districts of the State

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 07:48 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: Even as heat wave conditions prevailed in northern and eastern districts, the State welcomed southwest monsoon with moderate rainfall in its southern districts, on Tuesday.

India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) has issued a yellow alert for the next five days as thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected at few districts of the State.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad, Rangareddy Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Medchal Malkajigiri, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Jogulamba, Gadwal districts of Telangana“, said a press release.

According to the forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Nalgonda’s Chandampet recorded the highest rainfall at 53.5 mm on Tuesday. Interestingly, even the highest temperature of 44.4 degree C was recorded in Nalgonda at Kattangoor.

Hyderabad Weather

Light to moderate rains are expected in Hyderabad over the next four days. On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature at 38.8 degree Celsius. With the monsoon arrival, the temperature in the city is going to range around 35 degree Celsius to 37 degree Celsius for the coming four days.

Telangana’s normal rainfall during southwest monsoon is 738.6 mm. With the delay in the onset of the monsoon, the rainfall for June till today is already deficient with a deviation of 82 per cent.

Max temperatures (in degree C)

State

Kattangoor, Nalgonda – 44.7

Palakurthy, Peddapally – 44.6

Kerameru, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad – 44.4

Medaram, Mulugu – 44.2

City

Secunderabad – 41.4

Asifnagar – 40.6

Khairatabad – 40.6

Bahadurpura – 40.2

