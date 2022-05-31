Hyderabad: Diamond necklace worth Rs 46.6 lakh stolen from Congress leader’s house

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:24 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stole a diamond necklace worth Rs.46.6 lakh from Congress senior leader Dr.KVP Ramachandra Rao’s residence at Banjara Hills Road No.2, police said here on Tuesday.

According to the police, Rao’s wife Suneetha in her complaint said she had worn the ornament for a function on May 11 and kept it back in the almirah. However, on Monday, the diamond necklace was found missing, while other ornaments were present.

She said they suspect four of their servants, who have access to their bedroom.

The Banjara Hills police are investigating.

