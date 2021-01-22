Hyderabad: Doctors give new lease of life to multiple trauma victim

A team comprising emergency critical physician, anaesthetists, orthopaedics, gastroenterologists, neurosurgeon and a pulmonologist of Aware Global Hospitals co-ordinated to treat multiple damages caused in the accident

By | Published: 10:08 pm

Hyderabad: A team of doctors from multiple disciplines at Aware Global Hospitals, LB Nagar have saved a 60-year-old man who was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition with multiple injuries after he met with an accident at Nakrekal town, Nalgonda district.

Following the accident, the trauma victim, Mohan was rushed to the hospital with multiple fractures, injury to head, and rupture to liver and lung trauma. The patient’s pulse rate and blood pressure levels were low and not recordable.

Trauma specialist and orthopaedic surgeon, Dr VV Satyanarayana, who led the team of experts in treating the patient, said the immediate task was to stabilise him. “Usually, under-equipped healthcare facilities, give up on such patients. That’s why it’s important to first rush accident cases to a speciality trauma care centre. We managed to stabilise his vitals like blood pressure etc and then started planning the process of treatment,” he said.

A team comprising emergency critical physician, anaesthetists, orthopaedics gastroenterologists, neurosurgeon and a pulmonologist co-ordinated to treat multiple damages caused in the accident. The entire treatment process took five days and doctors had recently discharged Mohan after he started walking with the help of crutches.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .