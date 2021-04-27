Hyderabad: Doctors remove head-sized lump near the brain of 6 months old

The baby girl was born with a large cystic swelling arising from the back of her head and the swelling, which was increasing in size since birth, grew to such an extent that it was almost larger than the size of the head itself.

Hyderabad: A team of surgeons at SLG Hospitals near Chandanagar have saved the life of a six-month-old baby girl, who was born with a rare neural defect that resulted in formation of a head-sized lump near the brain, doctors in a press release on Tuesday said.

The baby girl was born with a large cystic swelling arising from the back of her head and the swelling, which was increasing in size since birth, grew to such an extent that it was almost larger than the size of the head itself. The condition is often known as hydrocephalus, in which cerebrospinal fluid accumulation occurs within the brain, causing increased pressure inside the skull.

“We carefully planned the surgery to treat hydrocephalus and to remove the sac from the head. The most challenging aspect is to put the child on anaesthesia for the surgery. Thanks to a team of experts, the surgery was taken-up with anaesthesia. A month into the surgery, the baby girl is fine and is set to lead an active life,” senior neurosurgeon from the hospital, Dr H Raghavendra, said.

