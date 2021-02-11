Hyderabad doctors save pre-term baby weighing 550gm

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: Senior paediatricians at Ankura Hospital for Women and Children, Mehdipatnam have managed to save the life of a pre-term baby girl born 27 weeks premature with a weight of 550 grams, a press release said.

The medical condition of the preterm baby, born in December, 2020, was critical because of low weight and other medical conditions. The premature baby was fragile, required oxygen support at birth and was immediately placed in an incubator.

The hospital neonatologist Dr Ankush Kommawar and his team kept the baby under round-the-clock monitoring. “The initial few weeks are crucial for nutrition, development of lungs and brain and establishing feeds to the baby.

That’s why 24-hour care was needed. Thanks to advanced medical equipment and care, the baby survived after two months of special care by the entire team,” Medical Director, Ankura Hospitals, Dr Naveen Chettupalli said.

After months of special care, the healthy baby girl, who now weighs 1.5 kilograms, was discharged from the hospital recently, Founder and CEO Ankura Hospital, Dr Krishna Prasad Vunnam said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .