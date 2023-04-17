Kushaiguda fire incident: Cops take timber depot owner into custody

Kushaiguda police took into custody the owner of the timber depot for alleged negligence the caused the fire mishap, which claimed the lives of three persons including a child

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Kushaiguda police took into custody the owner of the timber depot for alleged negligence the caused the fire mishap, which claimed the lives of three persons including a child

Hyderabad: The Kushaiguda police on Monday took into custody the owner of the timber depot for alleged negligence the caused the fire mishap, which claimed the lives of three persons including a child on Sunday morning.

A couple Naresh (35) Suma (28) and their son Joshith alias Babu (5) all natives of Suryapet district were charred to death during the fire incident on Sunday. The family was staying in a building adjacent to the timber depot where the fire broke out and were unable to come out leading to their death. Three others persons sustained burns in the incident.

Following the death of three persons, the Kushaiguda police had registered a case under Section 304A and 336 of IPC against Shiva Sai, the owner of the timber depot and took him into custody. The police are investigating.

Also Read Kushaiguda fire incident: Cops register case against timber depot owner