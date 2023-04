| Flyovers In Hyderabad To Remain Closed For Shab E Qadr From Tuesday 10 Pm

Flyovers in Hyderabad to remain closed for Shab-e-Qadr from Tuesday 10 pm

All flyovers in Hyderabad except for Greenland’s flyover, PNVR Expressway and Langer Houz flyover, will be closed on Tuesday night from 10 pm in view of Shab-e-Qadr

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:30 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

File Photo: Shilpa Layout flyover

Hyderabad: All flyovers in the city except for Greenland’s flyover, PNVR Expressway and Langer Houz flyover, will be closed on Tuesday night from 10 pm in view of Shab-e-Qadr.

The Necklace road stretch will also be closed for the vehicles, a press release stated by the traffic police stated.