Heavy rain, strong winds bring Hyderabad to standstill

The sudden burst of rains also caused power outages in some parts of Hyderabad, adding to the inconvenience faced by the residents

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:47 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

The heavy downpour disrupted normal life in the city, with traffic coming to a standstill in several areas. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and intense lightning hit Hyderabad on Tuesday, causing disruptions across the city. The downpour began at around 7 pm with dark clouds hovering over the city and gusty winds blowing in from different directions.

The rainfall started in north, east, and western parts of Hyderabad before spreading to the south. The heavy downpour disrupted normal life in the city, with traffic coming to a standstill in several areas. The sudden burst of rains also caused power outages in some parts of the city, adding to the inconvenience faced by the residents.

By 9 pm on Tuesday, several areas in the city had received substantial rainfall. RC Puram, for instance, received a whopping 79.8 mm rainfall, followed closely by Gachibowli, which received 77.5 mm. The Ushodhaya colony park, BR Ambedkar Bhavan, and Jeedimetla localities at Qutbullapur mandal received 60.5 mm, 55.5 mm, and 53.3 mm of rainfall, respectively. The University of Hyderabad locality was not spared either, receiving 50 mm of rainfall.

Other areas also witnessed a heavy spell of rain, with places like Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, and Begumpet bearing the brunt of the intense rainstorm.

As a precaution for residents of Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana, the IMD has issued a rainfall forecast for the entire state.

