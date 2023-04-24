Telangana to get relief from heat wave, rains likely

08:17 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: People in Hyderabad can finally breathe a sigh of relief, as the heat wave-like conditions are set to recede, making way for a few spells of rain.

The city, in the coming days, is all set to get much-needed respite, after reeling under intense heat for the past few weeks.

According to the latest reports by India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad, there will be no more heat waves in the city for the rest of this month, as the day temperatures are expected to settle below the 40 degrees Celsius mark.

The drop in maximum daytime temperatures will give respite to Hyderabadis, who for the last fortnight have been struggling to cope with the intense temperatures.

According to IMD, Hyderabad will not be the only city in Telangana to experience relief from the heat wave.

Other districts in the State, including Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Rangareddy, are also likely to witness light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, along with a possibility of hailstorm till Thursday. Day temperatures in these districts will also remain below 40 degrees Celsius.

However, in spite of the relief from the scorching heat, people will still have to cope with high relative humidity during the morning hours, which could make them sweat profusely.

