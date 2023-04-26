Watch: Bhagmati Boat passengers stranded during heavy rainstorm in Hussain Sagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:41 AM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: Approximately 30 individuals found themselves trapped in a massive thunderstorm while onboard the renowned Bhagmati boat in Hussain Sagar on Tuesday evening. As the tempestuous weather took the city by surprise, the boat was left to drift aimlessly, with passengers still on board.

Fortunately, officials from the Police department were quick to respond to the situation, confirming that the boat had been rendered inoperable by the rainstorm.

With the help of the Hyderabad Boat Club, the boat was ultimately towed back to the jetty, averting what could have been a catastrophic incident.