Hyderabad drug case: Cops await custody of suspects

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:33 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police are awaiting the custody of Abhishek Vuppala and Anil Kumar who were arrested in connection with the raid on the Pudding & Mink pub at Radisson Blu hotel last Saturday.

The police had filed a petition before the court seeking custody of the two for further investigation into the case. Meanwhile, the police are making efforts to nab Kiran Raju and Arjun Veeramachineni, who are absconding. The police believe that if these two persons are caught, more information on the presence of cocaine in the pub will come out.

The police are also trying to figure out suppliers and users of cocaine at the pub. On the other hand, following the incident, the police are keeping a tight vigil at pubs and bars across the city and ensuring that they close at the stipulated time.

