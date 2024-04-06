Hyderabad: Drug manufacturer forges license, faces legal action

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police registered a case against a drug manufacturer for allegedly forging a drug license and using it to run his business illegally.

According to the police, the Drug Control Administration officials had made a complaint against Narasapally Ramudu, director of Ovoid Pharmachem, located at Subhashnagar alleging he had forged the drug license and is using it to run his business.

“Ramudu was showing the license to dealers and supplying the medicines to them. He tried to con the DCA officials who verified the name of the issuing officer and found that no such person was working in their department,” said Jeedimetla sub inspector, Kollu Naidu.

A case is registered under Sections 420 and 468 of IPC. Investigation is going on.