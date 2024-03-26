Hyderabad: Police arrest bike theft gang, recover 17 motorcycles

The arrested persons have been identified as Gogula Devasahayam alias Deva of Kamareddy district (27), Reddy Ramesh (27) of Medak district and Manne Raju (35) of Kamareddy district. Another suspect Kalaal Shiva Kumar Goud (23) is absconding.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 04:52 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police on Tuesday arrested three bike offenders who were allegedly involved in 17 cases and recovered 17 motorcycles from them.

According to the police, the trio moved around in colonies and used to steal bikes parked on roads. “The gang carried a set of duplicate keys and using it to open the locks of bike. The vehicles were later sold at a throwaway price in the market,” said Jeedimetla Inspector, P Srinivasa Rao.

The vehicles recovered were stolen from Jeedimetla, Suraram, Jagathgirigutta, Narsapur, Kamareddy, Yellareddy and Medak Town.