Chemists told to source stock from authorised units

A few days ago, the Stateunits of AIOCD and Telangana State Chemists and Druggists Associations (TSCDA) have also launched coordinated efforts to spread awareness on the issue among its members.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 April 2024, 11:18 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Intensified seizures of spurious drugs, crackdown on medical shops and constant advocacy by TS Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) appears to have successfully galvanised chemists and druggists in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State, to keep a close eye on the sources from where they are procuring their stocks.

Recently, the All-India Organisation for Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), following strenuous efforts by drug control administrations from various Indian States, had released an advisory, urging its members in all the Indian States to make sure that they procure their stocks from locally known authorised wholesalers.

For the past few months, the drug inspectors from TSDCA have been actively taking stringent measures on wholesalers/dealers, chemists and druggists involved in sale of spurious drugs. At the same time, the regulatory authorities have also been quite vocal about drug store owners procuring life-saving drugs from authorised dealers.

The AIOCD and TSCDA has given strict instructions to its members i.e., chemists and drug store owners, to procure medicines only from their own authorised wholesalers/ distributors.

As a part of these efforts, the Chemists and Druggists Association has also been conducting a series of general body meetings with their members, so that they follow the advisory.

Senior members of TSDCA told Telangana Today that the association members are now very well aware of the authorised stockists of medicines, who, in turn, procure their stock from licensed pharma manufacturing units.

“This is the only way to curb the menace of spurious and sub-standard drugs that are making way into the market. There are nearly 4,000 members of TSDCA in Hyderabad and elsewhere, who have been made very well aware of the need to source their drugs from licensed companies,” members of TSCDA said.