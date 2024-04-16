Hyderabad: DCA conducts raids at different pharmacies

During the raid, authorities seized 36 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, habit-forming drugs such as Alprazolam Tablets and Codeine Syrups worth Rs 50, 000.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 10:16 PM

Dca

Hyderabad: The drug inspectors of Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) conducted raids at different locations and busted pharmacies that were operating without drug licenses.

The drug inspectors of TSDCA on Monday conducted raids on a medical shop NAJM Pharmacy located at Noor Khan Bazar, Charminar, which was operating illegally without a drug license. The NAJM Pharmacy was being operated without valid license by Mir Hussain Hyder Razvi.

Also Read DCA continues crackdown against illegal drugs

During the raid, authorities seized 36 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, habit-forming drugs such as Alprazolam Tablets and Codeine Syrups worth Rs 50, 000.

In another raid at Uppal the DCA seized overpriced anti-diabetic drug ‘Tenebetic-20 tablets’ (Teneligliptin tablets IP 20 mg) manufactured by Ind-Swift Limited, Jammu and Kashmir bears MRP as Rs. 151.25 per 10 Tablets on the label of the product which is a violation of Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

The MRP indicated on the tablets was very high compared to the ceiling price fixed for the product by the Central Government.

In another case, the DCA conducted raids at Sri Sai Super Speciality Dental Hospital, Wanaparthy, which was operating a pharmacy without a drug license, and seized a significant quantity of drugs worth Rs. 80,000 intended for sale. The facility was being operated by a dentist Dr M Venkata Suresh