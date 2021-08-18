Hyderabad: Efforts on to trace sister of rape victim

Hyderabad: Several teams of the city police have launched efforts to trace the sister of the alleged Gandhi Hospital rape victim who is still missing. The victim had alleged that she and her sister were raped by few persons in the hospital complex.

However, while the victim was traced four days after her brother-in-law and son found her missing from the hospital ward, suspense continues over the whereabouts of the sister of the alleged rape victim, who had made a police complaint.

Following the allegations of rape, the police had picked up and detained four persons including a lab technician working at the hospital for questioning.

The police are searching for the missing woman and checked various locations as she holds key to the entire case.

Woman alleges rape

A woman approached the Santoshnagar police and lodged a complaint that she was kidnapped and raped by some auto-rickshaw drivers.

The woman, who works at a medical centre, told the police that she left her workplace around 9 pm on Tuesday and another woman asked her to sit in an auto-rickshaw. She was later kidnapped and taken to city outskirts where she was sexually assaulted. Based on her complaint, the police have booked a case and are verifying her statement.

The police are checking CCTV cameras at the spot from where she was reportedly kidnapped.