Hyderabad: Eight-year-old boy’s body found at Moosapet nala, human sacrifice suspected

The suspect Imran with the help of an auto-rickshaw driver stuffed the body in the water bucket and a bag and threw it in the nala at Moosapet.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:25 AM, Fri - 21 April 23

Hyderabad: In a horrific alleged ‘human sacrifice’ incident, an eight-year-old boy was found killed at Allauddin Koti in Sanathnagar on Thursday.

The suspect, Imran, who is a transgender person was taken into custody.

Thursday being a new moon day, Imran allegedly took the boy to his house and is suspected to have first bitten his throat and then killed him by forcibly dipping his head in the bucket filled with water.

Police sources said after confirming the child had died, the suspect with the help of an auto-rickshaw driver stuffed the body in the water bucket and a bag and threw it in the nala at Moosapet.

With already a missing complaint booked with the Sanathnagar police by then, special teams were formed and the CCTV footage was examined. Police found the body being taken to be dumped in the nala.

The police took the suspect into custody and as the news spread, the local residents charged at Imran’s house in the locality and damaged it. They allegedly found indications of a human sacrifice at the spot.

The body was recovered from the nala and shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

The Sanathnagar police are investigating.