Hyderabad: Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam to be revived from Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:42 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Hyderabad: The immensely popular Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam event will be revived from Sunday as part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations.

Food and shopping is in store for the visitors, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department announced on its official handle on Twitter.

“‘Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam’ is on at #Charminar tomorrow i.e. 14th Aug.

Planned as part of #SwatantraBharathaVajrotsavalu, this event will have food and shopping stalls with well lit Charminar as the backdrop and a spectacular fireworks show. @arvindkumar_ias,” tweeted MA&UD Department.

The programme was launched in the old city in 2021 after the Sunday Funday event at Tank Bund and turned out to be a hit with people enjoying food and other cultural activities.

It was not held for the last several weeks owing to several reasons including Covid-19 restrictions.