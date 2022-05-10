Hyderabad: Elderly man duped of Rs 6.7 lakh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:51 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters posing as bank executives duped an elderly man of Rs.6.7 lakh at Neredmet.

According to the police, the victim, VG Raghunatha Iyengar (76), from Defence Colony in Neredmet, received a call from a person on May 7, claiming to be a bank official.

“On the pretext of updating his account, the fraudster tricked the victim into sharing his bank details including the password for online transactions,” an official said, adding that within a few minutes, the victim received a message on his mobile phone indicating that Rs.6.7 lakh was debited from his account in two instalments.

Based on his complaint, the Neredmet police booked a case and are investigating.

