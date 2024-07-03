Hyderabad: Elderly person killed crossing railway track near Bibinagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 10:55 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An elderly person was killed after he was hit by a train while crossing the railway track near Bibinagar late Tuesday night.

According to reports, the old man got stuck in the train engine and the body was hanging on the engine till Ghatkesar. After the loco pilot noticed the body the train was stopped and the body was removed. The police are trying to identify the elderly person.

The railway police have registered a case and investigation is underway.