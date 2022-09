Hyderabad: Electrician found hanging in Shamshabad

Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

(Representational Image) The youngster, K.Mahender (25), who lived with his family at Pedda Golconda, was reportedly upset over financial constraints and the ill health of his father.

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old electrician was found hanging in a house in Shamshabad on Friday night. The youngster, K.Mahender (25), who lived with his family at Pedda Golconda, was reportedly upset over financial constraints and the ill health of his father.

He left home saying he was going to take part in the Ganesh idol immersion procession but was later found hanging in a vacant house nearby, which also belonged to his family.

