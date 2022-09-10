| Rains To Lash Hyderabad In Next Three Hours Orange Alert Issued

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:49 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

The Met Department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers and intense spells at times in the city on Saturday.

Hyderabad: According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad, the city is likely to witness moderate rainfall in the afternoon time on Saturday.

“Light to moderate rains accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning to occur in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Sircilla, Sangareddy, Medchal, , Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhuwanagiri, Suryapet, Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts during the next three hours,” read the press release issued around 12.45 pm.

The Met Department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers and intense spells at times in the city on Saturday. An orange alert has also been issued.

IMD in a report also warns about the water pooling on roads and low-lying areas, traffic congestion at most locations, wet and slippery roads, tree and electric poles fall, electricity, water, and other social disturbances for a few hours, and drainage clogging.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be between 25 and 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday.