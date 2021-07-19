Hyderabad: Elevated corridors, underpasses to come up at Suchitra Junction

Elevated corridors, underpasses, service roads along Suchitra Junction-Gundlapochampally-Kalakkal stretches at Rs 1,250 cr

Hyderabad: The northern corridor of Hyderabad is set for a major infrastructure thrust with the State government planning two mega projects at an estimated cost of Rs 1,250 crore. The proposed projects, aimed at decongesting the prime area, will include elevated corridors, underpasses, service roads and other infra facilities along the Suchitra Junction-Gundlapochampally-Kalakkal stretches.

Essentially aimed at easing traffic congestion on the busy Hyderabad-Nagpur Highway, the elevated corridors are being proposed at Suchitra, dairy farm road and Dhulapally junctions and other structures at a cost of Rs 450 crore, covering a total of 10 km.

Similarly, plans are afoot to construct an elevated corridor, develop junctions and lay service roads on the Gundlapochampally-Kalakkal corridor, covering a distance of 17 km. In addition to civil works, land acquisition costs and other components work out to about Rs 800 crore for executing the project.

Following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions, Roads and Buildings Department in association with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had already prepared the detailed project reports (DPR) for these works, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said on Monday.

As per the DPRs, three elevated corridors, four underpasses, service roads and widening of junctions are proposed on the Suchitra-Gundlapochampally route.

The Minister, accompanied by Qutbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand, MLC Shambhipur Raju, Government Whip Balka Suman and NHAI officials inspected the locations where the structures are being proposed on the Suchitra corridor.

On the Gundlapochampally-Kalakkal corridor works, the Minister said discussions are on with NHAI officials and exuded confidence that the project works would take off soon.

The Chief Minister’s decision is aimed at addressing long-term traffic woes of the residents in the Qutbullapur constituency. These structures would also make things convenient for those coming to Hyderabad from erstwhile Nizamabad, Adilabad, Medak and Karimnagar districts, Prashanth Reddy said.

He specifically thanked the NHAI for partnering the R&B Department in giving shape to the Chief Minister’s plans to address the long-pending traffic issues in the northern parts of Hyderabad.

He said Vivekanand and Shambhipur Raju had apprised the Chief Minister of the traffic woes faced by road users in crossing the junctions a few times. Chandrashekhar Rao, in turn, instructed the R&B Department to come up with comprehensive plans to address the traffic issues, leading to the preparation of the DPRs, he said.

