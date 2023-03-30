Hyderabad: Engineering student commits suicide in LB Nagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: An engineer student allegedly died by suicide at his house in LB Nagar on Wednesday night.

According to the police, B Narsimha (21), who was pursuing B. Tech third year course from a private college in the city, was alone at home as his parents had gone out of station on some work. On Wednesday night, his parents called him over phone to speak to him. However, as the calls went unanswered they asked a relative to check on Narsimha.

“The relative came and found the door of the house was latched from inside and Narsimha was not responding to the knocks on the door. The relative peeped inside through the ventilator and found him hanging to the ceiling fan,” said LB Nagar police.

The family of Narsimha told the police that he had slipped into depression over some personal issues and might have ended his life over it. The police registered a case and are investigating.

