Hyderabad: ENT surgeon’s over 1,000 surgeries get published

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:26 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Dr N Vishnu Swaroop Reddy.

Hyderabad: The results of over 1,000 ear surgeries that were conducted by Head of ENT department, Care Hospitals, Dr N Vishnu Swaroop Reddy have been published in the prestigious Journal of Laryngology and Orology, Cambridge University Press, UK.

The study was aimed at evaluating the long-term hearing outcomes in stapedotomy surgery, which is conducted to treat hearing loss using skeeter oto-drill, and to assess safety in difficult situations.

In the last 16-years, Dr Vishnu Swaroop had conducted 1,007 ear operations using a trans-canal approach and a self-retaining ear canal retractor. The results of the surgeries were published in the Journal of Laryngology and Otology.

The surgeries were performed by Dr Swaroop using skeeter drill and self-retaining Ear Canal Retractor’ with the highest results over 99 per cent success rate, giving hearing to the patients with conductive hearing loss due to Otosclerosis and Congenital Conductive hearing loss, a press release said.

The management of Care Hospitals have congratulated the ENT surgeon for the achievement.