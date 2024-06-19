Hyderabad: Essay writing competition held on Yoga day theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 June 2024, 04:45 PM

Hyderabad: On the occasion of 10th International Day of Yoga, the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Gandhi Gyan Mandir Yoga Kendra, Koti conducted an essay writing competition on ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, which is the theme of the Yoga Day this year.

Organised at Gandhi Gyan Mandir Yoga Kendra, the event had participation of students of all age groups, Yoga enthusiasts and Yoga instructors and was coordinated by Ravindra Kapadia, I.Haribabu and B.Tharun Kumar.

Winners and participants in the competition will be rewarded with mementoes, certificates and prizes during the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations to be organized on June 21. The International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21 every year across the world following the initiation by India for promotion of global health, harmony and peach, and adoption by the United Nations in 2014.