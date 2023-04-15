Hyderabad: EVDM staff rescues two people in Nacharam

Two people stuck in these houses were shifted to a safer place by the EV&DM staff

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 AM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: The GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) on Friday rescued two people from Ambedkar Nagar, Nacharam.

After some parts of the city witnessed rains on Friday, the under-construction Nala in Nacharam witnessed heavy inflow from upstream areas.

Following this, the Nala was unable to take the load, and the water overflowed and gushed into three houses. Two people stuck in these houses were shifted to a safer place by the EV&DM staff.