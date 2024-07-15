Hyderabad: FABA innovation summit between August 3 and 18

The centerpiece of the FAMA event will be the distinguished Dr. Yellapragada Subbarow Awards, instituted to honour remarkable achievements in various fields.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 06:17 PM

Hyderabad: The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) along with Science Gurus and University of Hyderabad (UoH) are organizing Innovation Summit 2024, dedicated to spotlighting pioneering advancements in life sciences and biotechnology between August 3 and 18, 2024.

The summit features a two-week virtual intensive workshop on ‘Drug Discovery & Development’ between August 3 and 16. The workshop will feature over 30 global experts, offering hands-on experience with industry-leading tools.

A startup-investor connect event Whale Tank 2.0, providing a platform for emerging biotech companies to pitch to global venture capitalists will be held on August 17 while Life Sciences Innovations Cluster Meeting, with panel discussions on industry-academia collaboration and global partnerships in biotechnology, will be held on August 18.

Prof. Pallu Reddanna, executive president, FABA, says “The FABA Innovation Summit 2024 represents a unique confluence of ideas and resources in biotechnology. All the students, researchers and faculties should take the advantage of these workshops and awards.”

Interested participants can register until July 25, 2024. For details: biofaba.org.in