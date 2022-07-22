Hyderabad: Fake doctor working in private hospital arrested in Meerpet

Published Date - 02:05 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team along with the Meerpet police caught a fake doctor on charges of treating people without any valid eligibility, police said on Friday. Two others, who helped him in acquiring fake educational certificates, too were held.

The arrested persons were K.Vijay Kumar who was working as a Duty Medical Officer (M.D), Physician in a private hospital. Mahabub Ali Junaid and Afroz Khan, who provided fake MBBS certificates for about Rs.6.5 lakh, were also arrested.

The police arrested the trio following specific input on the malpractice.

