ISL: Unpredictable Chennaiyin a challenge, says Hyderabad FC head coach

Thangboi Singto led side in the next league clash will face Chennaiyin FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai on Saturday

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 7 March 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: The young Hyderabad FC side’s hard work finally paid off against NorthEast United FC, when the Nizams struck twice in the second half to hold the Highlanders to a 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League clash at the Gachibowli on Monday. With a slight boost in confidence the Thangboi Singto led side in the next league clash will face Chennaiyin FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai on Saturday.

But the Nizams will be missing two key players – defender Mark Zothanpuia and skipper and midfielder Joao Victor through suspensions for the trip to Chennai. “When both Mark and Joao are on the pitch the team certainly has more control on the pitch. But Mark’s absence is a bigger miss for the upcoming game as he is a good technical and versatile player,” Singto said.

Chennaiyin FC under head coach Owen Coyle this season have been inconsistent, with nine losses, three draws and five wins lying in the 10th position in the league table and have their eyes on the sixth and last play-off position with 18 points in their kitty. Having defeated the table-toppers Odisha FC in their last game, they will be eyeing to get another good result against HFC.

“CFC are an unpredictable side which makes this fixture in Chennai very challenging for us. But we are training well and have analysed the key areas and want to give our best and get a good result before we head for the break,” the 49-year-old concluded.