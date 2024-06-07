Hyderabad: Financier dies by suicide in Bowenpally

Jagadish, who lived with his wife and two children in Hasmathpet in Bowenpally, was reportedly upset over some issues for the past few days.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 June 2024, 06:39 PM

Hyderabad: A financier died by suicide by hanging in his house in Bowenpally on Friday. The reason for the suicide was not known, police said.

Jagadish, who lived with his wife and two children in Hasmathpet in Bowenpally, was reportedly upset over some issues for the past few days.

Police said Jagadish who asked his wife to make tea for him, went into the bathroom saying he was going to freshen up, and hanged from the ventilator.

As he did not come out even after a long time, his anxious family members started knocking on the door. When there was no response from inside, they forcibly opened it with the help of neighbours and found Jagadish dead.

On receiving information, the Bowenpally police reached the spot and took up investigation. The body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy.