Hyderabad: Fingerprint Bureau of CID honoured with award

The recognition was bestowed during the 24th All India Conference of Directors of States and union Territories Finger Print Bureau recently held at New Delhi.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:43 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: In a commendable achievement, the Fingerprint Bureau of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has been honoured with second best case award for its smart use of fingerprint science in investigation of a challenging case.

The awarded murder for gain case, registered in 2020, unfolded in Nelakondapalli police station in Khammam. The theft occurred by deceiving the couple giving eatables laced with sleeping pills resulting in loss of cash, valuable and lives.

The Fingerprint team, led by Inspector (expert) B. Naresh of Fingerprint Bureau, CID, Khammam, showcased exemplary work, a press release said. Developing partial chance prints at the crime scene and matching them with the fingerprints of the suspect, Yoginder played a pivotal role in swiftly solving the case in a short time.

The case ended in conviction to the accused for a period of seven years apart from a fine. Senior officials said the success underscores the importance of advanced forensic techniques and skilled investigation in ensuring justice.

Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar and Additional DG, CID, Mahesh M Bhagwat appreciated the efforts of the Fingerprint Bureau.