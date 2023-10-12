Telangana: CID apprehends man absconding for past 26 years

Biswal and his associates collected Rs. 1.22 crores from people towards registration and security deposit and cylinder lease and went absconding.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department arrested a man who was involved in a cheating case and has been absconding for last 26 years.

Ashok Biswal, (55) Chairman of Jagamitha Enterprises, a resident of New Delhi along with his associates started a company ‘The Birla Blue Flames’ in Chandigarh and cheated several persons in united AP.

“Biswal started an office at Gunfoundary and collected money from several persons promising to provide them dealership of LPG cylinders. Between May 1994 and August 1995, Biswal and his associates collected Rs. 1.22 crores from people towards registration and security deposit and cylinder lease and went absconding,” said Additional DGP (CID) Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat.

A special team caught him at Cuttack of Odisha state, brought to Hyderabad and produced him before the court.