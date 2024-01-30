Gang posing as CID officials arrested in Hyderabad

30 January 2024

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police nabbed a gang of eight persons on charges of posing as Crime Investigation Department officials of Andhra Pradesh and kidnapping employees of a software firm for ransom on Tuesday.

The suspects belonged to Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Police said Darshan Sugunakara Shetty, the Director of AJA ADS India Private Limited, which operates US IT recruiting and IT support and has over 40 employees work in company.

One Mahendra, an advocate conspired with one Ranjith, an ex-employee to demand ransom the company directors. Mahendra discussed it with the one of his well known police officers Sujan, SI of Police, Kurnool, DIG Office.

On which the SI advised him to first verify the office operations physically then we can plan how to proceed in the matter. Further the SI also introduced one Technical expert Quadir who is a cyber expert who created fake police identity cards.

As per their plan, the suspects on January 26, went to the IT firm posing as cops claiming they received a complaint from the US authorities against irregularities in the firm. They first demanded Rs 10 crore. On negotiation, finally they came down to Rs 2.3 crore for the final settlement.

But with limited time option complainant was only able to arrange Rs 71.80 Lakh. Hence, the gang members took three employees forcefully into their vehicles and took them to a hotel in Madhapur and confined them in a locked room. They threatened to kill if they fail to pay the remaining amount.

When the directors not responded for the remaining amounts, the kidnappers got suspicious and fled away from the spot by leaving all the hostages in the hotel room on the same day evening.

Based on a complaint, the Raidurgam police booked a case and nabbed the gang. Efforts are on to nab the SI.