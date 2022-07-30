Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at furniture ware house at Vanasthalipuram

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:56 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a furniture godown at Vanasthalipuram on the city outskirts on Saturday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire officials, the incident happened at a furniture ware house located at Hasthinapuram road. On information, two fire tenders reached the spot and took up firefighting operation. As the intensity of the fire was high, more fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took around three hours for the firemen to completely douse the fire.

Officials suspect the fire might have started due to short circuit. However, they are probing other angles too.

An altercation took place at the spot between a few media persons who went to cover the incident and the management as the latter objected to them taking photos and videos. The police later pacified them.