Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at industrial unit in Gagan Pahad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at an industrial unit in Gagan Pahad on city outskirts on Wednesday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire officials, the fire broke out at a thermocoal products manufacturing unit located at Gagan Pahad in Shamshabad around 5 pm. On information, fire tenders from nearby fire stations were rushed to the spot.

Six fire tenders were trying to control the fire. The local police also reached the spot.