Fire breaks out at Lifestyle building in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 January 2024, 10:08 PM

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the first floor of Lifestyle building at Begumpet on Friday evening. None were hurt in the incident, police said.

About 500 people were shopping in the Lifestyle building at the time when the incident took place. All of them managed to exit the building at the nick of time.

On receiving information, the fire personnel rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire and bring the situation under control.

While the police suspect that a gas cylinder leak in a saloon on the first floor could have caused the fire, the firefighters, however, have maintained that the fire accident was most likely due to a short circuit.

Punjagutta police are investigating.