Wings India 2024 kick starts at Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport

Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gen. Dr. VK Singh, Telangana State Minister Komatreddy Venkatreddy, FICCI Chairman Remi Maillard, and other ministers from countries across the world were in attendance for the inaugural ceremony.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 January 2024, 05:44 PM

Photos: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Asia’s largest civil aviation summit Wings India 2024 kicked off at the Begumpet airport on Thursday.

Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gen. Dr. VK Singh, Telangana State Minister Komatreddy Venkatreddy, FICCI Chairman Remi Maillard, and other ministers from countries across the world were in attendance for the inaugural ceremony.

Photo: Surya Sridhar

The event which would shape the future of the civil aviation industry saw the announcements of several airlines partnerships and capacity building schools. Akasa stood as the star of the event as it signed the deal to purchase 150 Boeing 737 Max aircraft. It became the first Indian airline to place 200 aircraft orders in just 17 months.

Wings India 2024 Knowledge Report by FICCI and KPMG and the launch of Udaan 5.3 scheme by government of India to develop connectivity to remote and rural areas was also launched.

Airbus and Air India also announced a Flight Training Center alonb with a manufacturing unit in collaboration with Tata. The noted GMR Aero School of Aviation also launched their four year pilot training program.