Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at plastic company at Mailardevpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:05 PM, Sat - 9 April 22

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a plastic company at Mailardevpally on Saturday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire officials, the fire broke out at the plastic company located at the NGO’s colony in Mailardevpally. On information, fire tenders from the nearby Rajendranagar fire station and Chandulal Bardari fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The officials suspect the fire might have occurred to short circuit, however, they are investigating.

