Hyderabad: Man allegedly murders wife at underconstruction site

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 March 2024, 10:06 AM

Hyderabad: A man allegedly murdered his wife at an underconstruction building at Mailardevpally on Sunday night.

According to the police, the man Amrit Sahu, stayed at the underconstruction building with his wife Kavita. Both of them are construction workers.

On Sunday night after an argument, Amrit took a stone and hit on the head of his wife. She died on the spot, said the police.

The police came to know Sahu suspected his wife was involved in a relationship with some other person and it led to frequent quarrels between them.

A case is registered by the police and investigation started