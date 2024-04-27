Telangana: Man found murdered in Mailardevpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 09:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man was found murdered in a lodge at Dharmareddy Colony at Lakshmiguda Phase II in Mailardevpally on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Mohd Arfaz (35), a local resident is suspected to have been attacked by unidentified assailants with a knife on his neck and other blunt objects.

He suffered grievous neck injuries and died on the spot. The local residents found him dead and alerted the police.

The Mailardevpally police are investigating.