Hyderabad: Five arrested for allegedly cheating CMRF beneficiary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 07:52 PM

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested five persons for allegedly cheating a beneficiary of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) of Rs. 87,500.

The arrested persons are P Ravi Nayak, J Naresh Kumar, Korlapati Vamshi, B Venkatesh Goud and Omkar.

According to the police, a farmer from Medak district had applied for financial assistance through CMRF after he landed in trouble having spent Rs. 5 lakh towards treatment of his wife who was bitten by a snake in January 2023.

After failing to get any response from the CM office, the farmer checked with the authorities and came to know that two cheques of Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 37,500 were sanctioned. When he further verified, he came to know that Naresh, who worked in the then Health Minister’s camp office with the help of Vamshi, Venkatesh, Omkar and Ravi Nayak en-cashed the cheques and took away the money, Jubilee Hills sub inspector, K Venkateshwar Reddy.

The police arrested Naresh, Vamshi, Venkatesh, Omkar and Ravi Nayak. The police are probing how many beneficiaries were duped by the gang.