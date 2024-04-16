Police names former Bodhan MLA’s son as accused in road accident at Jubilee Hills

In that accident, a two months old toddler, Ranveer died after falling from the arms of a woman Kajal, when the car, which was allegedly being driven by Raheel hit her while she was crossing the road.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 09:24 PM

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police named Raheel Shakeel, son of former BRS MLA from Bodhan, Aamir Shakeel as an accused in a road accident at Jubilee Hills, which was reported in March 2022.

In that accident, a two months old toddler, Ranveer died after falling from the arms of a woman Kajal, when the car, which was allegedly being driven by Raheel hit her while she was crossing the road.

Also Read Hyderabad Police cite Aamir Shakil in son Raheel’s accident case

In that case, the police had arrested a person Ahmed, after he surrendered before the police and confessed that he was driving the car.

However, after the recent case where Raheel was arrested for allegedly ramming his luxury car into the traffic barricade near Praja Bhavan, the police reopened the earlier case and took up investigation.

After freshly probing the case, the police concluded that Raheel was driving the car that hit the woman, which resulted in the infant’s death.