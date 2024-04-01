| Murder In Jubilee Hills Man Killed In Search For Job Another Succumbs To Injuries

Man murdered in Jubilee Hills; Watchman succumbs to injuries

1 April 2024

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was murdered by unknown persons at Jubilee Hills in the early hours of Monday. According to the police, the victim J Muniraj, a resident of Bowenpally was in search of a job.

On Sunday evening, he left his house and went to Jubilee Hills to meet someone who assured to help him find some work.

In the early hours of Monday, Muniraj was found dead in a pool of blood on the roadside at Jubilee Hills Road No 5 by the local people, who later informed the police.

“Some persons attacked Muniraj with stones and bricks leading to severe injuries.

He subsequently died,” said Jubilee Hills police. The police are verifying the footages of the closed circuit cameras to identify the persons who had killed him.

Investigation is going on. In another case, a watchman Md Khadeer, who was injured after being attacked by his brother-in-law five days ago, died while undergoing treatment on Monday.

On March 27, Khadeer, was sitting at his house when his brother-in-law Shaik Fareed, came and picked up a quarrel with him over some family issue.

Later, the suspect beat up Khadeer leading to internal injuries. The victim was shifted to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. A case is registered against Fareed and he was arrested.